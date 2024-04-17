PPP candidate Akhunzada Chattan escapes blast in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Akhunzada Chattan on Wednesday escaped a blast in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

According to the police, the blast went off near the vehicle of the PPP leader. However, Chattan remained safe as he was inside the bomb-proof vehicle, they added.

Akhunzada Chattan is the PPP’s candidate for NA-8 of Bajaur in the by-elections scheduled for April 21.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed elections in Bajaur’s NA-8 and PK-22 after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was killed in the Siddiqabad area of Bajaur.

The notification to postpone the polls on the National Assembly’s NA-8 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-8 has been issued by the ECP.

Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead during his election campaign in the area. Some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot. Four other people were also injured in the attack.