PPP clinches another SA seat after vote recount

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clinched another Sindh Assembly seat from Karachi, PS-115 after a recount of votes by the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP’s Asif Khan emerged victorious with a lead of 766 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued Form 49 according to which the PPP’s candidate secured 20310 votes while the PTI-bagged independent candidate bagged 19544 votes.

Earlier in Form 47, the PTI-bagged independent candidate had been declared winner with 20609 votes. PPP’s Asif Khan who had received 18939 votes requested for a vote recount.

After the latest results, the PPP’s general seats toll in the Sindh Assembly would rise to 87. The PPP has secured 84 general seats in the 8th February’s General Elections while two independent candidates announced to join the party.

Earlier on February 14, PTI-backed candidate Aijaz Khan Swati who emerged victorious from PS-88 Malir in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the PPP.

In a video message, Aijaz Khan Swati said that he is joining the PPP unconditionally, hoping that the Bilawal-led party would sincerely work for the betterment and welfare of his constituents.

“I am joining the PPP for the sake of my constituents,” he added.