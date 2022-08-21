PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returns to Pakistan

Karachi: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday returned from Dubai to Karachi and has gone to Bilawal House Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has returned to the country.

On July 25, Asif Ali Zardari suddenly left for Dubai via a foreign airline flight. Sources had said that Asif Zardari will reach home after staying in Dubai for a few days.

However on July 28, the PPP leader tested positive for COVID-19, days after he returned from abroad, the party chairman and Foreign Minister Bialwal Bhutto said.

It should be noted that Asif Zardari’s two consecutive meetings lasting several hours with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago, turned the political game of the Punjab CM election on its head.

The SC, later in the day will hear the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case. During the hearing of this important case, the government has also increased the security of the Supreme Court and the Red Zone of Islamabad.

The coalition parties including, PML-N, PPP, JUI, PML-Q, and MQM have also announced to file a petition seeking the formation of the full court to hear the case.

