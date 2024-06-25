PPP decides to vote for budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to vote for budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a PPP Parliamentary party’s meeting chaired by chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Parliament House.

Earlier in the day, speaking in the NA budget session, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP decided to support PML-N for the sake of the federation’s survival and complained of PML-N not implementing the pact agreed between both the parties.

It would have been better if suggestions of PPP and opposition parties were added to the budget 2024-25. “For National Economic Policy, everyone should be taken onboard”.

Read more: Govt accepts all PPP demands for budget support

On Sunday, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government accepted ‘all demands’ of its major ally, the Pakistan Peoples’ to seek the latter’s support for the passage of Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the PML-N has agreed to the PPP’s demands concerning district administration control, the appointment of law officers, representation on various boards and authorities, the early scheduling of local body elections, and the equitable distribution of development funds among lawmakers from both parties.

During the negotiations, the government expressed Incognizance of any anti-PPP retaliation in Punjab, stating that the government cannot engage in political revenge against a coalition party.