PPP demands corruption probe into Peshawar BRT project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Gohar Inqalabi has demanded to launch a corruption probe into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP leader Gohar Inqalabi claimed that several people will be jailed if a corruption probe is launched into the BRT project. “Those who chanted fake slogans of accountability should be held accountable for the BRT project.”

The politician demanded to expose the factual details of alleged corruption in the BRT project and the responsible persons. He demanded to launch a probe into the corruption allegations against the Peshawar BRT project through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The PPP KP leader claimed that Peshawar BRT suffered a Rs6.35 billion financial loss in two years and the previous government secured a stay order to allegedly hide its failures and poor performance.

In October last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

