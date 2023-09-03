PPP demands ECP to issue election schedule

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the election schedule, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP senior leader Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement that the ECP understood their stance and shortened the time for delimitation process.

He urged the ECP to announce the election schedule as the current situation in the country demands timely elections.

Nasir Hussain Shah claimed that PPP has solution for the country’s problems and will take the country out of this current crisis.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to finalise delimitation of constitutes by November 30 which was earlier scheduled to be completed on December 14. The decision was taken after consultations with the political parties to ensure an early election.

“The purpose of reducing the time frame of delimitation is to hold the election as soon as possible,” the press release stated. “The polls schedule will be announced keeping this date in mind.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reiterated its demand for holding of next general elections within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period in a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials.