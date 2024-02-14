PPP denies Asif Zardari-Marwat contact

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) denied any communication between former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat earlier claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari contacted him, last night.

In response to Marwat’s statement, PPP spokesperson stated that the party’s co-chairman talked about letting the PTI-backed independent candidates form government. However, Zardari has already announced to vote in favor of PML-N for the Prime Ministerial slot.

The official statement further clarified that Asif Zardari engages in discussions with serious members of political parties, hence Marwat’s statement should not be taken seriously.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat said while talking to newsmen in Islamabad that ‘Asif Zardari contacted him last night around 11 pm through few people.’

Marwat revealed that the former president said PTI is their priority for forming government in centre, not Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PTI leader said he informed party’s leadership after establishment of contact with the PPP leadership.

I will inform PTI founder about the political contacts tomorrow, said Marwat.

Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday decided to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in forming government in centre.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also constituted a six-member committee to contact and coordinate with political parties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PPP said the committee comprises Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and Shuja Khan.