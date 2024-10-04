web analytics
PPP did ‘out-of-turn’ appointments in PIA, NA privatisation committee told

ISLAMABAD: The General Manager (GM) of Pakistan International Airlines Friday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during its three tenures did ‘out-of-turn’ appointments in the PIA, ARY News reported.

This was stated by GM PIA Muhammad Shafique during a meeting of the National Assembly committee for privatization that met with PPP MNA Sehar Kamran in the chair.

Mr. Shafique said every MNA was given two seats for recruitment in the PIA during PPP’s three tenures of government. “People were recruited in PIA even without meeting eligibility criteria.”

He further stated that no permanent appointments have been made in the Pakistan International Airlines from 2011 to date.

Read more: PIA halts utilizing Iranian airspace following Iran-Israel missile attacks

In a separate development on October 2, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to privatising Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and three power distribution companies (Discos) before the end of 2024.

In a recent interview with a private channel, Aurangzeb said that the incumbent government will complete the privatisation of the national carrier along with three power distribution companies (Discos) before 2024 culminates.

The privatization of PIA, initially set to conclude by October 1, has been postponed to October 31 due to low bidder interest, ongoing court cases, aging fleet issues, and civil aviation concerns.

