PPP divided over joining federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stands divided over joining the new federal cabinet even after the passage of six days to the formation of the new government, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former president Asif Ali Zardari is against joining the federal cabinet, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is keen to join the cabinet.

They said that the PPP is more interested in holding constitutional positions as compared to the ministries in the federal cabinet, while PML-N has not yet decided in this context.

The PPP has asked for constitutional positions including four governors and has demanded three important ministries in the federal cabinet.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not responded to the demands of the PPP including Senate chairmanship and others so far.

Read more: Imran Khan rejects Punjab CM election

On the other hand, the allied parties including JUI-F and BAP are also interested in getting the positions of KP and Balochistan governors.

Earlier, there were reports that the PPP had decided to become part of the federal cabinet after talks with the PML-N.

Presently Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been elected the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Despite multiple meetings between PPP and PML-N, the new coalition set up failed to iron out differences over the formation of federal cabinet.

Comments