PPP expels ten leaders from party

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter on Saturday expelled 10 leaders over alleged violations of party discipline and decisions during the 2026 elections.

PPP AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin issued orders terminating the party memberships of the 10 leaders.

Those expelled include central vice presidents Khawaja Tariq Saeed and Sardar Inayatullah Arif, as well as PPP Haveli district president Sheikh Khursheed.

Former LA-44 Valley Rawalpindi ticket-holder Hamza Majeed Bazmi was also expelled, along with Malik Yousaf and Rashid Baninan from Kotli, and former Sidhnoti ticket-holder Sardar Rais Inqalabi.

Former PPP City Mirpur general secretary Raja Zulfiqar Zulfi, PPP Mirpur Division General Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Rehman and Jammu vice president Shaukat Wazir Ali were also removed from the party.

The notification regarding the expulsions was sent to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other relevant party leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto chairs PPP meeting in AJK, says protest should end now

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of party officials and ticket-holders in Muzaffarabad, according to ARY News.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chaudhry Yasin and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore also attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Bilawal said the PPP had always stood with the people of Kashmir and would continue to do so.

He said he had discussed with the deputy prime minister issues related to food supplies for the people of Kashmir and ways to address them.

“You made a record of 30 days of protest. Protest cannot be for a lifetime,” Bilawal said, urging protesters to end their demonstration and engage in dialogue.

He said history showed that rights could not be achieved through extreme behaviour and stressed the need to remain within the system to secure political rights.

Bilawal also criticised political parties that boycott the electoral process.