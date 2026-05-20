PPP 'forms' committee for budget 2026-27 talks

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has constituted a committee to hold negotiations with the government regarding the budget 2026-27, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP has formed a four-member committee comprising Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, and Saleem Mandviwalla.

The committee will prepare a draft of recommendations related to the budget, which will subsequently be presented to the government. The government has sought proposals from the PPP concerning the federal budget, while the party has requested additional time to finalise its recommendations.

Sources further stated that the Pakistan People’s Party has formally sought more time from the government for the submission of its budget proposals. The government has assured the party that it will remain involved throughout the budget-making process.

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The government has also assured the PPP that its recommendations will be incorporated into the federal budget.

According to sources, the PPP’s economic team has already commenced work on the proposed recommendations. It is pertinent to note that the PPP had earlier conveyed its reservations regarding the budget to the government.

The government had assured the PPP that its concerns would be addressed.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27 was likely to be presented on June 5, 2026, sources said on Tuesday.

Preparations were underway to present the National Economic Survey on June 04, according to sources.