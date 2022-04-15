PPP holds key meeting to shortlist names for ministries

ISLAMABAD: The central leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have held a consultative session at Zardari House to discuss the ministries in the new government, ARY News reported on Friday.

The session was attended by Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior leaders. The central leaders mulled over the proposal of the foreign minister’s slot for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They suggested giving the position of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah Communication, Naveed Qamar Petroleum and the Ministry of Human Rights to Shazia Marri.

It is expected that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to get slots of three ministers and four state ministers in the new government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

It has been recommended to give Rana Sanaullah the ministry of interior, Ahsan Iqbal Planning and Development, Marriyum Aurangzeb Information, Khawaja Asif Defence or Water and Power and Miftah Ismail Finance Adviser, whereas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is likely to get no ministry in the Centre.

It was also recommended to give two ministries to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

NA speaker, Punjab governor

Earlier in the day, it emerged that PPP leaders Raja Parvez Ashraf and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are about to become the next National Assembly Speaker and Governor Punjab respectively.

The development regarding the NA Speaker position comes after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP had asked Shehbaz Sharif’s led coalition government during consultation for federal cabinet formation.

Raja Parvez Ashraf was elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed. No other candidate had filed the no nomination papers till the deadline of April 15 ended.

His name for the coveted position was suggested by Syed Khursheed Shah and endorsed by former finance minister Naveed Qamar.

The seat fell vacant after Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser resigned minutes before voting on the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

