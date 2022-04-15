PPP, PML-N agree to seat adjustment formula for next elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party have agreed to seat adjustment in the next general elections, a key demand from the PPP before joining Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the PPP was seeking seat adjustment with PML-N in Punjab on 15 seats in exchange for joining the federal cabinet, however, finally they have agreed to adjustment on seven to eight seats.

پیپلزپارٹی کا دباو کام کر گیا۔ پی ٹی آئی کا ملکر مقابلہ ہوگا۔ نون نے پیپلزپارٹی کی الیکٹورل الائنس کی شرط مان لی۔

15کی بجائے پنجاب کی7 سے 8 سیٹوں پر ایڈجسٹمنٹ ہوگی۔کراچی کےحلقے سمیت سندھ کی چند سیٹوں پر پی پی بھی نون کی حمایت کرے گی۔شرط ماننے پر پی پی کاکابینہ میں شمولیت کا عندیہ pic.twitter.com/CBOtG2YH5d — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) April 15, 2022



“The PPP will also support PML-N on a Karachi seat and some seats in other parts of the province,” the sources having knowledge of the arrangement between the two parties said.

The PPP, according to sources, have hinted at joining the cabinet after the arrangement have been finalized.

It has emerged earlier in the day that the PPP has decided to become part of federal cabinet after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) succeeded in persuading the former following several rounds of failed talks previously.

According to sources privy to the matter, a final consultation in this regard will be held at Zardari House after Friday prayers today.

“The PPP has decided to take complete share in the federal cabinet besides also getting the slots of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate,” they said and added, “the slot of president will also be handed over to PPP after consensus.”

The sources further shared that PPP will secure nine ministries in the cabinet and the names will be announced after consultation.

“Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is expected to be candidate for the speaker National Assembly and Yusuf Raza Gilani as candidate for Chairman Senate,” they said.

