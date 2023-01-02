PPP holds key session to mull over MQM-P demands

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has held a key session to mull over Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) reservations on the Sindh government following non-fulfilment of its demands including changes in the delimitations, ARY News reported on Monday.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired the key session of the Sindh government representatives at Bilawal House Karachi. The session is being attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Murtaza Wahab and others.

The chief minister apprised Zardari regarding the government’s stance on the delimitation. The PPP ministers said that the government wrote letters to the Election Commission of Pakistan at the request of MQM-P but they are clueless about tabling a reason before the ECP for stopping the upcoming local government (LG) polls.

The PPP Sindh leadership apprised Zardari regarding the demands of the MQM-P.

MQM-P delegation

On the other hand, MQM-P finalised a delegation to hold a debate with the ruling PPP regarding delimitations. The delegation will be comprised of Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and Javed Hanif.

MQM-P sources said that they will not let any political party occupy urban Sindh. They raised objections to voting amongst 100,000 in each constituency of the urban area, whereas, the formation of a union council (UC) on the basis of only 29,000 voters in the areas having Sindhi majority population.

The delegation aimed to let PPP implement its political agreement, otherwise, MQM-P will excuse from carrying on the agreements too. Moreover, the MQM-P delegation will also seek clarification on the statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sources added.

Sources said that the MQM-P delegation reached the Sindh Governor’s House instead of Bilawal House. It was learnt that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also reached Governor’s House after concluding his Lahore visit.

The MQM-P leaders will hold an important meeting with Governor Tessori.

