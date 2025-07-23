PPP, JUI-F, PML-N boycott KP govt’s APC

PESHAWAR: Major opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), have announced a boycott of the provincial government’s All Parties Conference (APC), scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

The APC, to be convened by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, aims to bring together political leadership for consultations on the worsening law and order situation in the province, particularly in the merged districts affected by a rise in terrorist activities.

According to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, invitations were sent to all political parties, emphasizing the need for a collective response to the growing security challenges. The invitation letter described the current situation as “a matter of grave concern” and called for unity beyond political affiliations to form a joint strategy against terrorism.

However, the PPP, JUI-F, and PML-N have declined the invitation, citing the provincial government’s “non-serious attitude” toward critical issues and political dialogue.

Opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibadullah said in a statement that all opposition parties have unanimously decided not to participate in the APC. He called the provincial government’s approach unserious on every platform.

He added, “Sitting together at a table alone will not solve the people’s problems. Practical steps are essential to address public concerns. All opposition parties will jointly decide the future course of action.”

PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha also confirmed the boycott, stating, “The KP government’s APC is nothing more than a symbolic gesture. There have been multiple rounds of talks on provincial issues, but none have led to meaningful results.”

He further said that if the government had been serious, security issues would have already been resolved.