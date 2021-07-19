PPP leader wants to travel abroad to attend daughter’s first university day

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Sharjeel Memon who is facing graft cases has pleaded before the court to remove his name from the no-fly list in order to attend the first university day of his daughter in a foreign university, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

In a plea filed before the Sindh High Court (SHC), a lawyer representing PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said that his client’s daughter had secured admission at a foreign university, and being a father he desires to drop her at the university on her first day.

“I am ready to accept anything against approval of being allowed to travel abroad,” Memon said as the plea called for allowing him to travel abroad on August 15.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon is currently on bail in graft cases as National Accountability Bureau has launched two references against him in Sindh and an inquiry in Islamabad.

He is facing references over assets beyond income and illegal recruitments while an inquiry in fake bank accounts case against him is also in the progress.

On July 06, the Islamabad High Court granted interim bail to People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon in the Sindh Roshan Program case.

The high court also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the arrest of Sharjeel Memon, a former minister of Sindh.

A high court bench comprising of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The bench granted interim bail to the PPP leader until the first week of August and ordered him to deposit surety bonds in court.