PPP leader Zia Lanjar gets protective bail in assets case

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Zia Lanjar has been granted the protective bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court approved 10-day protective bail of PPP leader Zia Lanjar in assets beyond income case today.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the anti-corruption watchdog’s headquarters raised objections regarding the inquiry.

Moreover, the SHC forwarded the matter regarding Lanjar’s bail to the accountability court in Sukkur. The court also directed Zia Lanjar to appear before the trial court.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs 90 million which was not mentioned in his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found that the sale agreement of the bungalow is in his name and but he has transferred the property in his father-in-law’s name.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar through a front-man deposited public funds, including that of a medical college, in his own accounts.”

