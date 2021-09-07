Ziaul Hasan Lanjar’s interim bail extended in assets case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and others in the assets case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC resumed hearing bail petitions of Lanjar and others. The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor informed the court that the NAB headquarters has raised objections over the inquiry.

“We need more time to remove the objections raised by the bureau.” The SHC directed the corruption watchdog to remove the objections and submit a progress report in court. The court also extended the interim bail of the PPP leader, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar until November 4.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs 90 million which was not mentioned in his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found that the sale agreement of the bungalow is in his name and but he has transferred the property in his father-in-law’s name.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar through a front-man deposited public funds, including that of a medical college, in his own accounts.”