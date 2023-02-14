PPP leadership decides against contesting NA by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided against contesting the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly (NA) seats, accepting the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections was taken during PPP’s parliamentary board meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting was attended by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nair Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Faryal Talpur and candidates of the by-elections.

The participants of the meeting were divided over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal, sources claimed. During the meeting, the party’s senior leaders opined against contesting the elections.

However, sources claimed, the meeting decided in principle to boycott the by-polls and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fight against no one. The candidates – who were nominated to contest the polls – were taken into confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

Earlier on February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

Sources said that a PML-N delegation met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and requested to not contest the upcoming by-polls. The PML-N leaders expressed fear that it is an inappropriate time to contest the elections.

They said that the defeat in the by-elections will impact the vote bank of the coalition parties in the general polls.

They expressed suspicions that another wave of inflation following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will increase disappointment among the voters.

Sources said that PML-N has also requested other political parties in Karachi to avoid taking part in the upcoming by-elections.

