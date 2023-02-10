Ruling PML-N urges coalition parties to not contest by-polls

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-polls due to fear of defeat, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that a PML-N delegation met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and requested to not contest the upcoming by-polls. The PML-N leaders expressed fear that it is an inappropriate time to contest the elections.

They said that the defeat in the by-elections will impact the vote bank of the coalition parties in the general polls.

READ: ECP REJECTS PTI’S PLEA TO REVISE NA BY-POLLS SCHEDULE



They expressed suspicions that another wave of inflation following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will increase disappointment among the voters.

Sources said that PML-N has also requested other political parties in Karachi to avoid taking part in the upcoming by-elections.

It was learnt that a delegation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and suggested the coalition party to not take part in the upcoming by-elections.

Following the recommendations, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a session of the parliamentary board comprising senior leaders to discuss the PDM’s recommendations.

During the session, PPP senior leaders gave divided opinions. However, no decision was taken in the session so far. Sources said that the PPP leaders decided to expand the scope of consultations with the PDM parties before taking a final decision.

READ: PTI BY-POLL CANDIDATES NOT TO BE PART OF JAIL BHARO MOVEMENT

On February 3, the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates are asked to submit nomination papers between February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2 and polling will be held on March 19.

Comments