PPP likely to finalise new Sindh CM today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to finalise the name of the new Sindh chief minister (CM) today (Friday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the senior leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, which has reached Karachi from Islamabad after political talks for govt in centre, is likely to take a final decision on the Sindh CM candidate today.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur will finalise the name for Sindh CM.

Sources say that Murad Ali Shah is the strong contender to regain the Sindh CM House.

It is to be mentioned here that the People’s Party has won 84 seats in the Sindh Assembly, and it could win the top slot of the province without support from any other party.

The party’s tally of members could reach to 109 members in the house of 168 seats, after the allocation of reserved seats for minorities and women.

The PPP is poised to form the government in Sindh for the fourth consecutive term, MQM-P has won 28 provincial assembly seats, taking back the most seats it had lost to the PTI in the previous election.