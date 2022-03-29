Fearing arrest: PPP MNA Qadir Patel granted protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Patel in a case pertaining to the treatment and facilitation of terror suspects, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader on Tuesday approached IHC after the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Karachi issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

A two-member IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, heard the plea of PPP lawmaker and granted him protective bail with orders to appear in the court concerned on April 13.

In the case registered against former PPP federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anees Qaimkhani, PPP leader Qadir Patel, Muttahida leaders Rauf Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar, and Pasban leader Usman Moa’azam are nominated as co-accused for alleged facilitation of terrorists.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rangers against the PPP leader for allegedly treating and harbouring suspected terrorists and militants at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the request of some MQM and PPP leaders.

