PPP MPAs barred from attending Islamabad rally

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members of the Sindh Assembly have been barred from attending the party’s public gathering in Islamabad on March 9, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The party leadership directed the lawmakers, including provincial ministers, to ensure their presence at the provincial assembly on March 9 when a by-election on a vacant Senate seat from Sindh will be held.

The lawmakers will participate in the party’s long march that start from the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Sunday, February 27 but will have to return to Karachi two days before the scheduled by-poll to cast their votes.

Polling for the vacant senate seat that fell vacant after lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda will be held on March 09 in the Sindh Assembly building, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro has filed nomination papers for the Senate seat.

According to the PPP’s schedule for the “Awami March” (People’s March), it would begin from Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Feb 27 at 10:00 am and will reach the federal capital in ten days after passing through 34 major cities of the country.

