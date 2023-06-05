34.9 C
PPP not getting Karachi mayor slot: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Monday claimed that the People’s Party will fail to prove its majority and the JI will win the mayor’s election, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here, Hafiz Naeem, JI’s candidate for Karachi mayor, said his party was in contact with the PML-N and others but the parties take their own decisions.

He said that Karachi’s biggest problem is electricity, the city is facing load-shedding and over-billing.

Talking on the JI petition in Supreme Court, Hafiz Naeem said it is a public interest case. He asked the court to emancipate the city from the menace of load shedding.

The Sindh government last Friday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the mayor of Karachi will be elected through a show of hands.

The clarification from Sindh government came after the ECP had asked the local government ministry to inform the election body about the Karachi mayor’s election process.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.

