ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said there are no chances of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaving the federal government, adding that political issues should be resolved through dialogue and consultation.

Speaking ARY News, Tariq Fazal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had congratulated the PPP leadership over its performance in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. He added that the PPP had also been invited to form the government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

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Commenting on the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the minister accused the PPP of attempting to pressure the AJK Election Commission by levelling allegations.

He said the elections in the region were being conducted under the supervision of the PPP-led government in AJK.

Chaudhry advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to seek clarification from his own prime minister before making allegations.

Read more: AJK Elections: PPP releases video alleging rigging at LA-27 polling station 92

Tariq Fazal stressed the need to end hatred and divisions in Azad Kashmir, saying political harmony was essential for the region’s progress.

Talking about the creation of new provinces, the minister said any decision regarding new provinces or administrative units should be taken through consultation and consensus among political parties. He added that the Constitution provides a proper procedure for establishing new provinces.

The federal minister also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, saying that there was no one more suitable for the position of prime minister at present.

Political temperature between both the allied parties in centre is running high, especially after the recently held AJK elections. The PPP has been accusing the election commission and PML-N of rigging, while the Shehbaz Sharif-led party is denying the accusations.