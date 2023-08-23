PPP objects to removal of officers having ‘Sindh domicile’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday objected to the removal of several senior bureaucrats “having domicile of Sindh” in a recent reshuffle, said to be conducted on directive of the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The objection was raised during a meeting between a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is on an official visit to Karachi.

The delegation included Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, former chief ministers Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Murad Ali Shah and former Sindh minister Saeed Ghani. Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP delegation said there is an impression that senior bureaucrats “having domicile of Sindh” were transferred after caretaker government came into power.

“Seven BS-22 officers having domicile of Sindh were removed from their posts,” the PPP told caretaker prime minister. The delegation claimed that funds for development work in the province have also been frozen.

The PPP pointed out that development funds cannot be frozen until election date is announced.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured the delegation that all resources will be utilised to resolve the issues at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government continued to reshuffle senior officers of the bureaucracy across the country.

On August 19, the government approved the appointment of Dr Riffat Mukhtar as the new Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mr Riffat Mukhtar – a BS-21 officer presently serving under government of Punjab – is transferred and posted as provincial police officer, government of Sindh, with immediate effect”.

On the same day, After PM Kakar’s nod, the Establishment Division (ED) transferred chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal interior secretary and Cabinet Division secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner and several other members of the bureaucracy at the senior level.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.