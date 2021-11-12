PPP, PDM patch-up likely as Bilawal meets Fazlur Rehman today

ISLAMABAD: Pakitan People’s Party (PPP) likely to rejoin Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as backdoor diplomacy is yielding results, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today.

The meeting is expected to take place in today’s afternoon.

The alliance of the opposition parties was made to give tough time to the federal government, but on April 12, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

Earlier, the Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazal (JUI-F) senator Hafiz Hamdullah had said the joint opposition alliance that it’s just as alive without the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as it was with it, after the controversy entailing Qamar Zaman Qaira’s statement.

Pakistan Democratic Movement is functional with or without PPP, Senator Hamdullah had said in a press conference today and noted that it was the PPP that stabbed the alliance in the back.

Hamdullah said the PPP leadership is trying to play on both sides of the fence. They are trying to get two rides in a single ticket. PPP is opposing the opposition, he said.

