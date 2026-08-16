Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not allow the creation of new provinces.

Ijaz-ul-Haq, while talking to ARY News, said he believes that a presidential system is the solution to Pakistan’s problems. He noted that there had been extensive debate over a presidential system in the past, but the discussion failed to progress.

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He also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the performance of the coalition government, saying he was “not at all satisfied” with its performance.

According to Ijaz-ul-Haq, discussions and efforts regarding the creation of new provinces have been ongoing for a long time. He recalled that the idea of creating nine provinces was also discussed during the era of former President General Zia-ul-Haq.

He said provincial governments and chief ministers currently have excessive powers. He proposed strengthening and implementing local government systems and focusing on eliminating corruption.

Read more: MQM-P calls for national dialogue on creating new provinces across Pakistan

Ijaz-ul-Haq further said that the PPP would oppose the creation of new provinces.

He also alleged that attempts had been made to undermine major initiatives such as Green Pakistan.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique suggested that all political parties set aside their personal interests and initiate a dialogue with each other to form new provinces in the country.

Holding a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters alongside leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, and Anis Kaimkhani, the Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique stated that new provinces should be created based on national need.

Dr. Siddique noted that various political parties are beginning to align with MQM-P’s demand and suggestions.

He urged political parties to engage in discussions regarding the critical demand for new provinces, leaving their personal and political interests behind.