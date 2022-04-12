PPP interested in President, Speaker, Senate Chairman positions: sources

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is interested in the president, National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman positions instead of ministries in new coalition setup led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

After taking oath of office on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is meeting leaders from the coalition partners ahead of the cabinet formation.

Sources mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not interested in federal ministers. Instead, they have asked for the three federal positions.

Related – People’s Party divided over joining new cabinet

A good majority of PPP leadership advised electoral alliance (for the next general elections) instead for ministries. A source said that a senior PPP leader said the offer should be accepted provided there is one on at least 15 seats.

Related – Waseem Akhtar complains PM Shehbaz Sharif over forgetting MQM-P

According to reports, PML-N is trying to convince PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to accept their offer.

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chairman started consultation regarding the new cabinet as well.

A final decision is expected in a few days.

Comments