PPP, PTI-P join hands against Fazlur Rehman in election 24

DI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have joined hands against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman in election 24, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pervaiz Khattak-led PTI-P decided on seat adjustment with PPP in two constituencies of DI Khan including NA-44 and PK- ahead of the election 2024.

Sources said that PTI-P will support the PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi whereas PPP will support Ehtisham Javed Akbar in the general elections 2024.

Ehetisham Javed, who was elected on the PTI ticket in previous elections will now contest on the PTI-P seat.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervaiz Khattak had ruled out possibility of seat adjustment with any political party in general elections 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of PTI-Parlimentians (PTI-P).

Former chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are also part of the PTI-P.