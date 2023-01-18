PPP ready to form local govt in Karachi with JI: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ready to form local government in Karachi with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi Saeed Ghani suggested that Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami should work together in the best interest of Karachi.

Hinting at giving Karachi mayorship to JI, Saeed Ghani said matters can only be resolved through talks, mayorship cannot be given to JI at only demands on TV, he added.

The PPP leader said talks are the only solution to the settlement of the problems and asked JI not to disturb the law and order of Karachi.

“JI should shun ‘dual standards’ and refrain from disturbing law and order.”

Ghani said that those who had been expressing surprise at the victory of the PPP in the local government elections were most probably oblivious to the fact that five sitting MNAs and seven MPAs of the PPP are from Karachi. PPP won the LG polls from the areas of Karachi where it was having voters’ support.

“While people are amazed at the PPP’s victory in Lyari and District West while there is no surprise at the JI’s victories in the districts Central, East, and Korangi,” said the PPP leader.

