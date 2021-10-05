PPP rejects govt’s decision to bring NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the federal government’s decision to bring an ordinance regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla said that the parliamentary affairs were paralysed by the federal government by issuing back-to-back ordinances. He questioned whether the appointment of the NAB chairman was a major issue to resolve through an ordinance.

He demanded the president to look into the matter by himself and play his role to stop the series of ordinances.

READ: GOVT TO CONSULT SHEHBAZ ON NAB CHIEF’S APPOINTMENT: FAROGH NASEEM

Mandviwalla said that the condition of changing the opposition leader in the National Assembly for holding talks regarding the NAB chairman’s appointment was incomprehensible. He said that PPP will strongly oppose the NAB ordinance in the parliament.

He was of the view that the law for the NAB chairman’s appointment is very clear and the federal government should hold dialogues as per parliamentary traditions instead of setting conditions.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the National Accountability Bureau (amendment) ordinance would be issued on Wednesday.

READ: NAB’S DEPUTY CHAIRMAN TENDERS RESIGNATION

While speaking to ARY NEWS, the attorney general elaborated that removing a chairman would be the authority of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“This is the same procedure that is being used for the removal of the auditor general, judicial officers, judges, election commission members, and the chief election commissioner,” he said.

Khalid Jawed further as per the new law, the accountability court would have the authority to approve the bail plea of the suspect.

He further said that a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman.

“The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” the AG said.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal’s four-year term is completing on October 8.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!