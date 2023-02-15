PPP sets condition for not contesting NA by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elections on vacant National Assembly (NA) seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the PPP has set condition for not contesting by-elections on vacant National Assembly (NA) seats, demanding that it will not contesting the upcoming polls only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also boycott it.

Sources told ARY News that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refuses to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P.

PPP leadership was divided on boycotting the polls as majority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections. “The PDM would suffer a political damage if both the parties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided against contesting the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly (NA) seats, accepting the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections was taken during PPP’s parliamentary board meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The participants of the meeting were divided over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal, sources claimed. During the meeting, the party’s senior leaders opined against contesting the elections.

However, sources claimed, the meeting decided in principle to boycott the by-polls and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fight against no one. The candidates – who were nominated to contest the polls – were taken into confidence.

READ: ECP REJECTS PTI’S PLEA TO REVISE NA BY-POLLS SCHEDULE

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

Comments