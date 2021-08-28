PPP stabbed us in the back: PDM chief

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday slammed Pakistan Peoples Party saying, “PPP stabbed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the back”, ARY News reported.

The PDM chief, speaking at a press conference in Karachi alongside Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other political party leaders, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement will also raise issues being faced by people of Sindh in public gatherings.

“As far as the PPP is concerned, they stabbed PDM in its back,” he said, adding that the opposition alliance did not want to fight two wars.

While talking about the participation of women in tomorrow’s public gathering, the PDM chief said that no one has stopped women from attending the opposition alliance’s Karachi rally slated to be held on Sunday.

Earlier today it was learnt that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again conveyed a suggestion of resigning from Parliament to the head of other parties attending the Opposition alliance meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on April 30 (Sunday).