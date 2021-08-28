Women can participate in PDM Karachi rally: PML-N spox

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified on Saturday that women have not been barred from attending the opposition alliance’s Karachi rally slated to be held on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary-General Maulana Rashid Soomro reportedly today asked women not to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi on August 29.

While talking to media here in Karachi, the JUI-F leader said PDM would hold a historic jalsa in Karachi on Sunday and that’s why women have been advised to refrain from attending the public meeting due to the rush of people.

Hours after the JUI-F’s leader statement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, took to Twitter and announced that women will participate in tomorrow’s PDM rally.

“Women are the main part of Pakistan Democratic Movement. They will attend a public gathering in Karachi,” she said while refuting the statement of the JUI-F leader.

She further said that special enclosures have been set up for women in the Karachi rally.

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again conveyed a suggestion of resigning from Parliament to the head of other parties attending the Opposition alliance meeting currently underway in Karachi on Saturday.

The PDM is holding an important meeting today in Karachi as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.