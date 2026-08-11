ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has stepped up political contacts with the opposition, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-placed sources

As per details, PPP delegation met with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

According to sources, senior PPP representatives have also contacted Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, while efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Achakzai.

The latest political contacts come amid differences between the PPP and PML-N over the appointment of judges.

Sources also said a federal minister and the National Assembly speaker met President Asif Ali Zardari and requested approval of the summary for judicial appointments.

According to sources, President Asif Ali Zardari had serious reservations about the appointment of one of the judges, while most of the names proposed by the PPP were not included in the federal government’s summary.

Read more: PPP ‘directs’ leaders to avoid contacts with PML-N

Meanwhile, an important meeting has been convened at Zardari House in Islamabad today to discuss the prevailing political situation.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided not to cooperate with the government in the Parliament, party sources said on Monday.

The People’s Party will continue its non-cooperation with government till the next decision in this respect.

Party sources said that the PPP would not extend cooperation to government and won’t support its legislative bills in standing committees.

PPP, an ally of the government in parliamentary legislation, will oppose the government bills during approval, sources said.

The People’s Party will introduce necessary amendments in government’s bills in proceedings of standing committees, sources added.

The Pakistan People’s Party leadership earlier directed its leaders and parliamentarians to refrain from contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and leaders, ARY News reported, citing sources.