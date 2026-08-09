PPP 'directs' leaders to avoid contacts with PML-N

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has directed its leaders and parliamentarians to refrain from contacting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and leaders, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to PPP sources, party leaders and parliamentarians have received instructions to avoid contacts with federal and provincial ministers as well as PML-N leaders amid growing tensions between the two coalition partners.

The PPP leadership has also directed its leaders not to respond to political messages sent by PML-N leaders, the sources added.

Tensions between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have escalated sharply following disputes over the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election results and allegations of electoral rigging, straining their federal coalition arrangement.

Earlier this week, it emerged that People’s Party is considering convening the central executive committee meeting, likely to be called after the Kashmir election, party sources said.

Read more: PPP mulls to call CEC session over Kashmir election, political situation

“The PPP leadership would consult with other party leaders before the CEC meeting,” sources said. “The date and venue of the central committee’s session will be fixed with consultation of other party leaders,” according to sources.

President Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would jointly chair the CEC session, to be attended by the members of the committee from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces.

The party’s central committee will consider the political situation of the country, particularly the recent statements with regard to the creating new administrative units in the country, sources said.

Bilawal Bhutto will take the CEC into confidence over the Azad Kashmir election and the administrative units.

The PPP committee will also mull over alleged rigging in the Azad Kashmir election.