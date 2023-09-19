PPP to ‘adopt’ Bilawal’s policy over election date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday decided to adopt the policy suggested by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the matter for timely elections, ARY News reported, citing PPP sources.

According to the PPP sources, a meeting of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) was held on the matter of timely elections where the participants reached a consensus to adopt Bilawal Bhutto’s policy.

As per sources, during the CEC meeting, the participants consulted the policies of PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal.

The senior members of the committee recommended to adopt Asif Zardari’s conciliatory policy, as Asif Ali Zardari was tended to save the economy through his policy.

However, the majority members in the CEC opposed the former president Asif Ali Zardari’s stance and emphasis to adopt PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s policy.

The meeting was concluded in the note that PPP would not engage in any negotiations regarding timely elections. Meanwhile, some of the meeting members expressed that PPP should take firm stance to support timely elections.

As per sources close to the matter revealed that the meeting members suggested that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Shehbaz Sharif have been exposed during the one-and-a-half year government.

Adding that PPP can benefit significantly from timely elections as the general public is holding PML-N accountable for its performance during the coalition government period.