PTI central executive committee approves new party constitution

ISLAMABAD: The central executive committee has approved the draft constitution of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of the PTI central executive committee today. Sources told ARY News that the committee approved the draft constitution of the political party.

It was learnt that the 2019 constitution of the ruling political party was declared null and void, whereas, the constitution drafted in 2015 was restored.

READ: PTI’S NEW OFFICE BEARERS CALL ON PM IMRAN KHAN

The review committee has been tasked to bring further improvement to the party constitution. Under the 2015 constitution, a 40-member core committee and a 24-member central executive committee will be constituted.

Moreover, the tenure of the office-bearers will be two years and an election commission on the national level will be constituted.

Earlier on December 24, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had formulated a phase-wise strategy for the upcoming local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and the next general elections in the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally monitoring ticket distribution among the aspiring candidates.

READ: REORGANISATION OF PML-N PUNJAB AT GRASSROOTS LEVEL COMPLETED

During the political committee meeting, the participants had agreed that the strategy for elections should be in phases, and in the first phase, the political committee should be empowered.

In the second phase, all organizational setups will be dissolved, whereas, the supreme committee of the PTI was also formed under a new political plan comprising of 21 members and having representation of the provinces.

The political committee would work on the new political structure and mobilize party cadres.

The PTI political committee will be led by Imran Khan and would include Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, and Saifullah Niazi from Punjab.

Mahmood Khan, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, and Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi from Sindh, and Qasim Suri and Agha Zahoor from Balochistan would be the part of the political committee. Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Aijaz Chaudhry have also been made part of the committee.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!