PTI’s new office bearers call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The new office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have met Prime Minister Imran Khan and held consultation over the organisational structure of the political party, ARY News reported on Monday.

The office bearers of PTI’s new organisational setup called on PM Imran Khan. The leaders include Asad Umar, Aamer Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Pervez Khattak and Qasim Suri.

Consultations were held over the new organisational structure of the political party. It was decided to nominate office bearers of the central organisation in the first phase from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

Following the recommendations, PM Imran Khan summoned names from the central and provincial chapters and asked to forward recommendations in one week.

PTI had announced a new party structure, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved it over abysmal performance in the KP local bodies elections.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Asad Umar has been appointed as the general secretary of the party while Aamer Kiani has been posted as additional secretary general.

Pervez Khattak will lead PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Qasim Suri in Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood in Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar in South Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry had said in a message from his Twitter handle.

The newly appointed General Secretary Asad Umar had taken Twitter and said that getting such a slot in the top political party of the country was a matter of pride and responsibility for him.

