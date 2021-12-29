Reorganisation of PML-N Punjab at grassroots level completed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter has completed the reorganisation of the party structure at a grassroots level ahead of local government (LG) polls, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial chapter of PML-N has completed its reorganisation phase at the grassroots level in Punjab ahead of taking part in Punjab LG polls. The reorganisation of the party structure was completed by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and Secretary-General Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Sources told ARY News that a report was forwarded to the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London. Moreover, the major opposition party has also started consultations for finalising its strategy for LG polls.

It was learnt that the PML-N Punjab chapter will hold a consultative session in a few days. For the first time, PML-N has reorganised its party structure at the union council (UC) level.

READ: PUNJAB LG POLLS: PM IMRAN KHAN TO VISIT LAHORE ON DEC 31

Earlier in the day, a 23-member committee comprising lawmakers from the government and opposition attended a session to discuss Punjab LG Amendment Ordinance following the directives of the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

The standing committee reviewed the Punjab LG Amendment Ordinance in the session, whereas, the secretary of local government briefed the provincial lawmakers regarding the legislation.

Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that the government is willing to include the opposition in the consultations for the LG legislation. He assured that the recommendations of the committee will be presented in the assembly proceedings.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers have sought more time to review the LG ordinance. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the government is ready to provide time to the opposition parties to table their recommendations.

The opposition lawmakers welcomed the government legislators’ willingness to consider their recommendations for the LG laws.

