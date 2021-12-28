Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Dec 31

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on December 31 to review preparations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the local bodies elections in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources said the prime minister will hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during his stay in Lahore.

The premier will be briefed on political, administrative issues of Punjab and preparations for the upcoming local body elections in the province, they said.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be the prime minister’s third visit to Lahore during the ongoing month of December.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Lahore on Dec 21 to review preparations regarding upcoming local government elections in the Punjab province.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of PTI senior leaders to discuss the party’s preparations for local government elections in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

During the meeting, the premier had directed PTI leaders to start homework and prepare a strategy for local bodies’ polls in Punjab.

“I will personally monitor party’s preparations for upcoming local government elections in Punjab province,” he had told the meeting.

He pointed out that candidates for LG elections in Punjab would be finalized after taking party workers and local leaders into confidence. The prime minister said that all reservations of party workers related to local body elections would be addressed.

