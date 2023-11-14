‘PPP to give surprise in general elections 2024’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah claimed on Tuesday that his political party would give a big surprise in the forthcoming general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Nasir Hussain Shah said that they wanted to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the next prime minister and Maryam Nawaz as part of the federal cabinet member.

He claimed that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan would be given ministries if PPP comes into power.

The PPP was of the view that the next ruling party could not solely bring the country out of crisis, therefore, all stakeholders will have to work together.

Regarding PPP’s strategy in the upcoming polls, Shah said that People’s Party won the majority of Sindh seats in the 2013 general elections despite facing difficulties. “In 2018, our seats in South Punjab were snatched. In the same year, we won the elections despite Sharjeel Memon was sent to jail. PPP won the confidence of the nation.”

Commenting on the exchange of harsh statements between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Nasir Hussain said that constructive criticism should be promoted instead of hurling abusive remarks ahead of the general polls.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) made difficult decisions to bring the country out of crisis.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto asserted that the people of Pakistan would surprise ‘planners’ on February 8th – the date for general elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Mithi, the former foreign minister said that people would respond to those who were ‘planning election results’ while sitting in the room.

In reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal Bhutto said that the people of Pakistan will not accept “selected raj (selected government)” anymore.

“People bore selected raj for five years, but now any selected raj is unacceptable.”

The PPP chairman added that people will give a “surprise” in the next elections and defeat the Mahengai-league on February 8.