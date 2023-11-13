Faisal Vawda predicts PML-N, PPP’s fate in general elections

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda made predictions about the fate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the forthcoming general elections on February 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Faisal Vawda said that PML-N would be the next ruling party after witnessing the bureaucracy’s inclination.

Regarding the Pakistan People’s Party, Vawda claimed that the PPP lost its grip in Balochistan.

He claimed that PPP would be restricted to Sindh only. “All Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had enjoyed perks and gotten rid of the cases but they destroyed the country.”

The former federal minister criticised that all political parties did nothing for the betterment of the country.

He also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the PTI would break the corruption records of PML-N and PPP if it remained in power. “PDM came into power due to the incompetency of the PTI chairman Imran Khan.”

He also claimed that it would be difficult for the Nawaz Sharif-led government to complete its tenure. He predicted that Nawaz Sharif-led government would only run for one year.

Regarding his participation in the general elections, Vawda said that he has not taken any decision yet. However, he hinted at contesting polls as an independent candidate.

Last month, Vawda had alleged that ‘Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) software has been updated’.

Faisal Vawda suggested PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to withdraw his decision to return to Pakistan.

“Maryam Nawaz’s public rally was not even attended by 500 people. If PML-N cannot gather even 500 people for Maryam’s rally, then how this political party can gather a crowd of 500,000 at the Minar-e-Pakistan.”

“PML-N has no option left other than sending Nawaz Sharif to jail after his homecoming. N-league cannot even imagine his future in national politics,” criticised Faisal Vawda.