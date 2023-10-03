PML-N’s software has been updated: Faisal Vawda

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda alleged on Tuesday that ‘Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) software has been updated’.

Faisal Vawda suggested PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to withdraw his decision to return to Pakistan.

“Maryam Nawaz’s public rally was not even attended by 500 people. If PML-N cannot gather even 500 people for Maryam’s rally, then how this political party can gather a crowd of 500,000 at the Minar-e-Pakistan.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif announced to arrive in Pakistan on October 21, whereas, the first death anniversary of slain anchorperson Arshad Sharif will be observed on October 23.

“PML-N has no option left other than sending Nawaz Sharif to jail after his homecoming. N-league cannot even imagine his future in national politics,” criticised Faisal Vawda.

Earlier, Faisal Vawda labelled the previous cabinet members from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government ‘most wanted’ and termed them the ‘expired corrupt leaders’.

Faisal Vawda posted a photo of the previous cabinet members including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that the photo showed many people from different political parties and some of them were not appearing the photo yet.

He blamed the PDM government for bringing destruction and misfortune to Pakistan.

The former senator criticised the dilapidated governance system of Pakistan in the name of democracy. He slammed the rulers for doing nothing for the nationals who are even deprived of everything.