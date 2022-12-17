PPP to hold rallies to express solidary with Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to express solidarity with party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over Narendra Modi led-BJP’s propaganda against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri announced that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would hold rallies across the country tomorrow (December 18) to express solidarity with Bilawal Bhutto over BJP’s propaganda against the foreign minister.

“The foreign minister has forcefully presented the case of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at international forums,” Shazia Marri added.

She further said that the PPP Chairman has truly exposed the face of extremist Indian regime and atrocities being committed against Muslims and people of IIOJ&K. “He [Bilawal] also replied to India’s statement in a befitting manner,” she said, adding that tribute will be paid to the courage of Bilawal Bhutto tomorrow.

The federal minister regretted that Muslims were being oppressed and tortured in India and the foreign minister painted the true picture of India among the community of the world. “Demonstrations are being held all over India on Bilawal’s statement,” she noted.

Shazia Marri said Bilawal as a foreign minister is a blessing for the country. “We have always tried to develop good relations with the countries of the region including India,” she said adding that unfortunately, the incumbent government in India was promoting hatred and terrorism.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – while responding to Indian terror allegations – said that Osama bin Laden has died but the “butcher of Gujarat” is still alive and has become the Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi.

“I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutto said while referring to incumbent Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a press conference in New York, the foreign minister said that Indian government does not believe in Gandhi’s ideology but believes in the ideology of his killers. The Indian government is influenced by Hitler, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

