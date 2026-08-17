'PPP to raise AJK elections, new provinces issues in Parliament'

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to raise the issues surrounding the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections and the creation of new provinces in Parliament, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

Sources said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to respond in Parliament on the AJK elections as well as the issue of creating new provinces.

Bilawal is also expected to highlight the party’s concerns over alleged rigging in the AJK elections and discuss the PPP’s reservations regarding the electoral process.

According to sources, the PPP chairman will also speak about negotiations with the federal government over the situation arising from the AJK elections.

Bilawal is likely to address the National Assembly within the next two days, sources said. PPP parliamentarians are also expected to voice their views on the creation of new provinces on the floor of the House and stage a protest over the matter.

The PPP has previously said decisions regarding new administrative units should reflect the will of the people. The PPP has been alleging PML-N of rigging in the recently held phase-wise AJK elections.

Read more: PPP to file petition against formation of govt in AJK

Meanwhile, sources also claimed that Pakistan People’s Party has prepared a petition to restrain government formation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“The party’s legal team has prepared a petition to be filed against formation of the government to be filed in Azad Kashmir High Court,” PPP sources said.

The People’s Party leadership has granted approval to the plea against formation of government in AJK. “This petition would be filed within next 48 hours to thwart formation of government in the region,” sources said.

The PP will plead to the court for a restraining order against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government formation.

The party will plead for restraining formation of government in the region until completion of the house.