PPP urges ECP to announce election date

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election date, ARY News reported.

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged ECP to immediately announce the election date as it is the only solution to the country’s problems.

He said that ECP should not delay the announcement of the election date and the election schedule must be issued immediately. Shah said caretaker governments are given power for two or three months to hold fair and free elections. Prolonging the tenure of caretakers will create ‘problems’, he added.

The PPP leader said caretakers cannot make such decisions that cannot be continued by the upcoming elected government.

Responding to a question, Murad Ali Shah said the steps taken by his government for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees were lauded by the World Cup.

Earlier, former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar asserted that his party has ‘no objection’ to early general elections, also backing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to conduct fresh delimitation.

In an interview to ARY News’ programme ‘Khabar’, the former finance minister said that the Census 2023 was notified following a consensus between all major political parties, after which delimitation of constituencies became necessary.