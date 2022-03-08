PPP workers chant “Jiye Bhutto” slogans at Ziaul Haq’s tomb

ISLAMABAD: Enraged Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday reached the tomb of the former president of Pakistan, General Ziaul Haq and chanted slogans of “Jiye Bhutto”.

As per details, the PPP workers’ en route to Islamabad’s D-Chowk, reached the tomb of the former president of Pakistan near Faisal Mosque.

In a video available on the various social media platforms, the PPP workers can be seen chanting “Jiye Bhutto” slogans at Haq’s grave. They also chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Ziaul Haq was the sixth president of Pakistan who assumed power in a military coup on July 5, 1977, removing the then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Having declared martial law for the third time in Pakistan’s history, he remained the country’s longest-serving head of state, ruling more than eleven years.

