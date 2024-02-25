PPP’s Awais Qadir Shah elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Awais Qadir Shah has been elected as the 12th Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

As per details, as many as 147 members of the provincial assembly cast their votes during the polling for assembly speaker.

The outgoing speaker Agha Siraj Durrani announced the results after the conclusion of the voting process where PPP’s Awais Qadir bagged victory after securing 111 votes meanwhile his opponent MQM’s Advocate Sofia Shah secured 36 votes.

Whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) boycotted the polling for election of speaker and deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly.

The Outgoing speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraaj Durani also administered oath from newly elected speaker Awais Qadir Shah.

The newly elected speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah was declared winner on PS-23 Sukkur with 69266 votes defeating GDA’s Inayatullah who secured 21137 votes.

Earlier, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath-taking of elected Sindh Assembly members with PPP as the largest parliamentary group in the legislature with 114 seats.

MQM-P is the next largest group in assembly with 36 members, while the Sunni Ittehad Council has nine members, GDA-3 and Jamaat Islami one seat.

The PPP enjoys a comfortable majority in the house, and it doesn’t need support from any other party to get its chief minister elected.

Sindh CM election

The election for Sindh’s chief minister will be held tomorrow. Murad Ali Shah has been People’s Party’s candidate for the CM office.

Sindh Assembly Secretariat has announced that the candidates for chief minister could submit their nomination papers from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm today.

The scrutiny of candidates will be completed by 6:00 pm and final list of the candidates will be displayed at 7:00 pm this evening.